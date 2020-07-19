Ricardo E. Reyna, 90, of Aurora, passed away July 15, 2020, at his home. Born May 4, 1930, he was the son of Luis and Tomasita (Esuchea) Reyna in Goliad, Texas. He shared 65 years of marriage with Annie (Morales) Reyna.
Ricardo proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War as an engineer. While serving he said, "God was with me always." For many years he was employed with Austin-Western and retired from T&R Construction. He was a very active parishioner at St. Terese Catholic Church in Aurora for many years. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and the VFW in Montgomery. He will be missed by his loving family and friends as he took care of everyone he knew.
Ricardo is survived by his loving wife, Annie; sons, Luis, Rory (Kristine), and Ricky Reyna; 15 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Sgt. Daniel Reyna; grandsons, Rory Patrick and Jeff Reyna; 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:15 am to St. Therese Church at 12:00pm. Fr. Luis Segura will officiate. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:00am at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com
where you may leave condolences for Ricardo's family.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, please wear a mask and social distance at all locations.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Ricardo's memory to St. Therese Catholic Church, 271 N. Farnsworth Avenue, Aurora, Il. 60505