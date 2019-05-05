Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. "Dick" Mitchell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard A. "Dick" Mitchell Obituary
Richard A. Mitchell born December 4, 1928 in Joliet, IL entered his eternal home on April 25, 2019. With a quiet, gentle, spirit he served his God, his country, with the U.S. Army during the Korean war, his family & his community. He was a loving husband, a hard worker and a dedicated member and Deacon at Oswego Presbyterian. He is survived by brother, Robert Mitchell, sister and caregiver, Carol Mitchell, nephew, Raymond (Robin) Mitchell, great nephew, Zachary Mitchell, great nieces, Aleda Mitchell & Tabitha (Chris) Regnier, and great-great niece & nephew, Gemma & Christopher. He is also survived by his sister in law, Shirley Habyan, step son, Jerry Benson, step granddaughter, Jeri Lynn, step grandsons Joel Widell and Aaron Benson and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pearl, sister Lois Mitchell, step daughter, Joyce Benson-Widell, step granddaughters, Bethany Haines-Johnson & Katrina Benson and step-grandson Michael Haines. Memorials may be directed to Oswego Presbyterian Church in Richard's memory. All services will be private. www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dieterle Memorial Home
View Now