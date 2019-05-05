|
Richard A. Mitchell born December 4, 1928 in Joliet, IL entered his eternal home on April 25, 2019. With a quiet, gentle, spirit he served his God, his country, with the U.S. Army during the Korean war, his family & his community. He was a loving husband, a hard worker and a dedicated member and Deacon at Oswego Presbyterian. He is survived by brother, Robert Mitchell, sister and caregiver, Carol Mitchell, nephew, Raymond (Robin) Mitchell, great nephew, Zachary Mitchell, great nieces, Aleda Mitchell & Tabitha (Chris) Regnier, and great-great niece & nephew, Gemma & Christopher. He is also survived by his sister in law, Shirley Habyan, step son, Jerry Benson, step granddaughter, Jeri Lynn, step grandsons Joel Widell and Aaron Benson and numerous great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pearl, sister Lois Mitchell, step daughter, Joyce Benson-Widell, step granddaughters, Bethany Haines-Johnson & Katrina Benson and step-grandson Michael Haines. Memorials may be directed to Oswego Presbyterian Church in Richard's memory. All services will be private. www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 5, 2019