Richard C. Bodie, M.D., 97, of Aurora passed away on Sunday, January 19 surrounded by family. Dr. Bodie was born in Chicago in 1922 to George and Eva Tatman Bodie. He attended Campion High School in Prairie du Chien, WI, Notre Dame University (1943), Loyola Medical School (1946). He completed his general surgical residency at Cook County Hospital. He married Janet McHale in September, 1947. They were loving parents of nine children.
A veteran of the Korean War, Dr. Bodie served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps first at Madigan Army Hospital at Fort Lewis, Washington before serving as a surgeon in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) unit in Korea.
After the Korean War, Dr. Bodie returned to Cook County Hospital to complete his thoracic surgery fellowship before he and his wife moved their family to Aurora in 1954, where they would live for the 50 years of their marriage.
He served Aurora and the surrounding communities as a general and thoracic surgeon until his retirement from practice in 1986. Dr. Bodie was a dedicated and talented surgeon. He loved his practice and was known for his gentle bedside manner and his generosity to his patients.
Starting in 1970, Dr. Bodie assisted the Director of the Kane County Tuberculosis Clinic by evaluating patient's X-rays for TB. In 1985, he was appointed Director of the newly created Kane County Health Department and served from 1985 -1990. One of his proudest accomplishments as the Director was leading the effort to ban smoking in area hospitals and working with Senator Durbin to expand the ban to all hospitals in Illinois.
Dr. Bodie was an active supporter of the Community Foundation of Fox River Valley and the Waubonsee Foundation. He served on the Waubonsee Community College Board of Trustees from 1998 - 2019. He was originally appointed to the position when his wife, Janet M. Bodie, passed away after serving 17 years on the Board. While serving on the college's Board of Trustees, Dr. Bodie championed the stewardship of taxpayer resources; and advocated at the state and federal level for important community college legislative initiatives including enhanced student financial aid programs and workforce training programs. Dr. Bodie served as the college's representative to the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA).
He is predeceased by his wife Janet and his son Richard. He is survived by his children: Kathleen (Paul Kelly), Winchester, MA; Eileen (Michael Unger), Chicago; Robert, Kenosha, WI; Mary (Thomas Beaver), Portland, OR; Brian, Chicago; Elizabeth (David Gross), Barrington, IL; Creighton, Chicago; Janice (Joseph Loran), Sugar Grove, IL. Also by his grandchildren; Mara Kelly Wignell, Brian Kelly, Jenna Kelly Belisle; Katlyn Beaver Heusner; Mack and Genevieve Bodie; Hannah, Joelle and Rachel Gross; Alexandria Bodie, Melissa Bodie Smith, Steven and Claire Loran and by extended family members. And by his great-grandchildren; Emma, Mia, Liam, Jack, Teddy, and James.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 801 Oak Street, North Aurora at 10:00 a.m., followed by internment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, January 24 from 4-8 p.m. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Janet Bodie Scholarship Fund at Waubonsee Community College, 4S783 IL-47, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020