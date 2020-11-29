1/1
Richard C. Kingsbury
1931 - 2020
Richard C. Kingsbury, 89, of Montgomery, IL passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Rush-Copley Medical Center. He was born January 31, 1931 in Geneva, IL.

Richard was a United States Air Force veteran. He served his country for four years and served during the Korean War. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel since 1966, a member of the VFW in Montgomery and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. Richard was always known for his great sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth (Strauss) Kingsbury; his three children: Regina (George) Prochaska, Phillip (Sherilyn) Kingsbury, and Elizabeth (Victor) Puscas, Jr; six grandchildren: Matthew Prochaska and Marissa Prochaska, Jaclyn (Jason) Wright, Kerri (Sebastian) Oros, and Allison (Andrew) Nyberg, and Michaela Puscas; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice (Sheahan) and Lee Kingsbury; his brother, Robert Kingsbury; and his sister, Marjorie Hank.

Funeral Mass will be private at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. Fr. Timothy Mulcahey will officiate with a private interment at Riverside Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Richard's family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marmion Academy.



Published in Beacon News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Memories & Condolences

Thank You.
or

