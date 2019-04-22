Richard "Dick" David Angell Sr., 86, of Aurora, IL., passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at his residence in Aurora. Richard was born on November 16, 1932 in Aurora, IL. the son of Russell and Evelyn (nee. Gloss) Angell. He was united in marriage to Barbara A. Mathis on January 10, 1953 in Aurora, IL. He was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He always had a friendly word and a smile for everyone he met. He proudly served the US Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara "Bobbi" Angell; his four sons; one daughter; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter and two sisters.Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Fox Valley Christian Church, 40W150 Main St. Batavia, IL. 60510. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 P.M. also at the church. Interment will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora, IL. Memorial donations in Richard's name may be made to Fox Valley Christian Church.For additional information, please contact Moss Family Funeral Home at (630) 879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary