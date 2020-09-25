October 29, 1934 - September 21, 2020



Richard (Rich) Donald Groesch, age 85, of Fort Atkinson, WI, formerly of Yorkville, IL, passed away September 21, 2020 at his home.



Born October 29, 1934 in Aurora, IL to Aloysius and Margaret Groesch, he attended Marmion Military Academy in Aurora, IL and graduated in 1952. Rich was married on November 6, 1954 to Barbara J. Fredricksen and enjoyed 63 years together until her passing on January 25, 2018.



Rich was a car enthusiast and was very proud of building a 1939 and later a 1949 Ford into a fine tuned masterpiece of speed for that era. His skills were touted through a local car club known as Lords of Aurora. Rich started his career at Burlington Railroad, for a short term and then followed his father's extensive career at Thor Power Tool Company, where he honed his skills in the tool and die traditions that he exhibited throughout his life. After Thor closed for business Rich completed his career at Fermilab, uniting all his mechanical talent as a maintenance mechanic. Several years later he blended this energy into a smooth transition to retirement life.



Rich retired to Fort Atkinson, WI with his wife and became involved in numerous outdoor activities. The common theme to these activities was as long as it had an engine. He owned numerous boats, jet skis, snowmobiles and quad runners over the years and ended with his John Deere Gator.



Rich will be especially remembered for his mechanical prowess and his one-on-one ability to communicate his wisdom of life. He is now reunited with the love of his life, his wife Barb.



He is survived by his children; Rick (Terry) Groesch II, Laurie (Tony) Houle, both of Yorkville and Barry (Carla) Groesch of Punta Gorda, FL; grandchildren, Nikki Pagano (Amy Malouf), Chris (Jamie) Groesch, T.J. (Jamie) Houle, Alex (Allie) Houle, and Nick (Dottie) Groesch and 11 great grandchildren.



Richard was preceded in death by his wife Barb Groesch, his parents, Aloysius and Margaret Groesch, two sisters, Lorraine Christoffel, Betty Helgren, and brother Lawrence Groesch.



A mass will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL 60560. Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Yorkville, IL immediately after. Memorials can be made to St. Mary's of the Fields Church, 2098 E 22nd Road, Grand Ridge, IL 61325





