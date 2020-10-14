1/1
Richard E. Du Fau
1951 - 2020
Richard Earl Du Fau, 69, of Ottawa passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Carl BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington.

Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with cremation rites. He will be buried at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery.

Richard was born June 10, 1951 in Aurora to William and Velma (Koester) Du Fau. He retired from Grant Packaging after more than 30 years. He loved dogs and enjoyed fishing, bowling, and listening to music, especially Elton John and Led Zeppelin.

He is survived by his nieces, Renee (Jerry) Moritz of Streator and Snow Du Fau of Australia; nephew, Bill Du Fau of Arkansas; great-nieces and great-nephews, Shea, Zachary, and Jaelyn Moritz; and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Donald, John, and Robert.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com


Published in Beacon News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ottawa Funeral Home
