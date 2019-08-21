Home

Richard E. Lee Sr., 82, of Aurora, passed away Saturday August 17, 2019 at Jennings Terrace in Aurora, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Livingston County, IL on June 15, 1937, son of Robert and Ethel (Marshall). He was employed at Caterpillar as an inspector for over 33 years. Rich was an avid collector of clocks, watches, cars, jewelry and always making friends where ever his travels would take him. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty, 2 daughters Kathleen (George) Persak, Barbara McClelland, 2 sons Richard Jr. (Melissa Hill, fiancée), Raymond (Sheila, fiancée), 3 sisters Yvonne Grigsby, Joyce Lee, Ruth Ann Slivika, and 1 brother, Robert Jr. (Natalie), 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Rich is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, William (Suzanne). Family will be receiving guests Friday from 10am until time of service at 12pm at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park in Aurora. Donations to Jennings Terrace or Kindred Hospice, 1325 Remington Rd, Suite 1, Schaumburg, IL 60173. For directions and guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-119
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 21, 2019
