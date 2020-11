Richard E. Poss, 77, of Aurora, passed away on November 19, 2020. He was born November 21, 1942 in Aurora to the late Chris and Agnes Poss. A private graveside service will take place at Marywood Cemetery. A funeral mass will be conducted at Annunciation Church at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website to leave an online condolence.