Richard Earl Barncord, 82, of Aurora, passed away on November 25th, 2020 in Yorkville, IL.
Richard was born in Aurora, IL to Donald Barncord, and Alice (Stookey) Barncord on November 5th, 1938. He married Gloria (Gross) Barncord on July 6th, 1968 in Chicago, IL. In his youth, Richard was a proud boxing member of The Golden Gloves, enjoyed riding and racing motorcycles at Sycamore Speedway, and was member of the biker club known as "The Prowlers." He also loved his sky-blue 1957 Thunderbird convertible. He was the owner of Superman's Cleaning Service and retired from District 131's East Aurora High School after thirty plus years.
Richard is preceded in death by (Parents) Donald & Alice Barncord, (Stepmother) Vera Barncord, (Sister) Shirley Crider.
Richard is survived by his wife Gloria Barncord; three children, Gigi Barncord, Richard (Julie) Barncord, Leroy (Lana) Barncord; four Grandchildren, Gabrielle (Anissa) Alfaro, Andrew (Paige) Barncord, Anthony Barncord, and Ellise Barncord. three Siblings: Donald Barncord, Esther Jensen, and Gerald (Sharon) Barncord.
Richards will always be known as a devoted and loving husband and father. He was a poet, a philosopher, and a man of God. He will be forever loved and missed.
Funeral services will be private per family's wishes.
where you may leave condolences for Richard's family.