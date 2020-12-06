1/1
Richard Earl Barncord
1938 - 2020
Richard Earl Barncord, 82, of Aurora, passed away on November 25th, 2020 in Yorkville, IL.

Richard was born in Aurora, IL to Donald Barncord, and Alice (Stookey) Barncord on November 5th, 1938. He married Gloria (Gross) Barncord on July 6th, 1968 in Chicago, IL. In his youth, Richard was a proud boxing member of The Golden Gloves, enjoyed riding and racing motorcycles at Sycamore Speedway, and was member of the biker club known as "The Prowlers." He also loved his sky-blue 1957 Thunderbird convertible. He was the owner of Superman's Cleaning Service and retired from District 131's East Aurora High School after thirty plus years.

Richard is preceded in death by (Parents) Donald & Alice Barncord, (Stepmother) Vera Barncord, (Sister) Shirley Crider.

Richard is survived by his wife Gloria Barncord; three children, Gigi Barncord, Richard (Julie) Barncord, Leroy (Lana) Barncord; four Grandchildren, Gabrielle (Anissa) Alfaro, Andrew (Paige) Barncord, Anthony Barncord, and Ellise Barncord. three Siblings: Donald Barncord, Esther Jensen, and Gerald (Sharon) Barncord.

Richards will always be known as a devoted and loving husband and father. He was a poet, a philosopher, and a man of God. He will be forever loved and missed.

Funeral services will be private per family's wishes.

Funeral services will be private per family's wishes.

Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506, 630-631-5500.



Published in Beacon News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Memories & Condolences

December 4, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences to the family. Dr.Patel and staff Rush Copley
Nancy
December 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
