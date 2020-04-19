|
Richard Earl Lundquist Sr, 80, passed away on February 22, 2020. He was born in Chicago to parents, Lois (Cary) and Albin Lundquist, Sr. Survived by his wife, Helen, son, David (Angela), daughter, Amy, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Marie (Kendall) and sons, Richard Jr and Timothy. Long time member of the Cement Masons Union. He loved reading, painting, crafts and RV travel.
Memorial services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Hinckley, IL Saturday, April 25th at 11:00 am. Luncheon to follow.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 19, 2020