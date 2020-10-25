Richard "Rick" F. Glenn, 46, of Plainfield, formerly of Aurora, IL passed away surrounded by his family after a hard fought and courageous battle with cancer. Rick met the love of his life, Kim (Farbo) at Foremost Liquors where he worked for many years. For the past 15 years Rick worked for Main St. Green T Landscaping and most recently became a partner in the company. He loved the Chicago Bears, entertaining and spending time with family. He was a dedicated and loving husband, devoted dad and grandpa and his loving spirit will be deeply missed by all.
Rick is survived by his loving wife Kim; daughter, Vanessa (D.J.) Hansen, grandchildren, D.J., Mikey, and Sophia Hansen, his four-legged fur babies Maya and Raven; mother, Susan Glenn, 1 brother and 2 sisters.
He is also survived by his many in-laws who were like his own family, 2 uncles, and many nieces and nephews.
Rick is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Opal and Fredrick Hartman, father-in-law Patrick Farbo, Sr., and sister-in-law Holly Jean Farbo.
Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, IL. All are welcome to attend. Due to current restrictions, a limited amount of guests will be allowed in the chapel, social distancing and face masks are required.
For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com