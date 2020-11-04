Richard F. Goold "Dick", 83, of Oswego, IL, passed away on October 30, at Rush-Copley Medical Center with his children by his side. Dick was born in Madison, Wisconsin, to Francis and Verna Goold on November 23, 1936. He graduated from Oregon High School in 1954. He was in the US Air Force from Mar '55 to Dec '58, where he became an air traffic controller. He kept working for the government department of defense as an air traffic controller from May '59 to Jun '73, then an area supervisor from Jul '73 to Jan '85. He retired after 29 years of services at the age 48. He bought an RV and traveled for a bit only to return to work at SRSA in May '86 to train air traffic controllers. He worked for just a few years before retiring for good in Jun '91. He bought a cottage on a lake for a second home, where he enjoyed spending time with his wife and making new friends. He married Nancy Leah Stephenson on October 8, 1960. They had two children, Alan and Cheryl. Dick was a great friend, brother, uncle, husband, father, and grandfather. He was very involved in St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Aurora, IL. He was a member of many clubs. He gave back to many charities. He was very social. He often met up with friends for breakfast, lunch, dinner or just coffee. He would often call and check in on friends and relatives. He loved fishing, camping, outdoors, computers, games, woodworking, sailing, watching the Cubs and Bears (win or lose) he also enjoyed watching golf, Wisconsin Badger basketball and football, spending time with his grandchildren and family. He loved to joke and kid around. Nothing perked him up more than a good banter with friends. Dick is preceded in death by his Sister Diane, Father Francis, Mother Verna and wife Nancy. Dick is survived by children; Alan Goold of Cortland, IL, Cheryl (Robert) Welker of Melissa, TX, sister; Sally (Larry) Soltis of Mount Horeb, WI, brother; Stephen (Elizabeth) Goold of Ballwin, MO, grandkids; Ashley and Dillon Allison of Melissa, TX. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Family will be receiving guests on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. A private funeral service will be held at St. Mark's Church and a live stream memorial service will be held November 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM.



Due to current restrictions, a limited amount of guests will be allowed in, social distancing and face masks are required.





