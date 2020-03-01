|
|
Richard Gerald Goodpaster, 80, of Aurora, IL passed away on February 26, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his Aurora home. He was born August 15, 1939 in Aurora, IL the son of Harold and Lucille (Rogers) Goodpaster. He was a lifelong Auroran. He proudly served as an Army Reservist. He worked for NCR as a business machine repair man. He enjoyed photography and loved flowers and gardening. He is survived by his three loving children; Eberly (Gordon J.) Parker of Oswego, IL, Paul Goodpaster of Bolingbrook, IL and Sherri Goodpaster of Polo, IL; 7 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, David R. Goodpaster and sister, Nancy Scholl. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to the American Diabetes Association or to the .
For online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 1, 2020