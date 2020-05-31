Richard "Skip" George Felten, 66, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, of North Aurora, passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2020. He was born December 28, 1953, the second of three children to Robert and Thelma (Carder) Felten in Aurora, IL. He is survived by his three sons, Todd, Chad (Stephanie) and Matthew (Banafsheh), two grandchildren Melody and Derek and his siblings Cindi (Jeff) Reuland, and Mike (Mary) Felten.



Skip had many achievements in his life, including his graduations from Marmion Academy and the Copley School of Nursing as an RN (Registered Nurse). His contributions to care of the people of the Fox Valley include creation of the Cardiopulmonary Echo and Vascular Lab for Copley Memorial Hospital and more than 40 years of expert service as a registered nurse and cartographic sonographer throughout the Chicagoland area.



The most precious of all his days was a too short 41 years ago, when he married the love of his life, his soul mate and companion Linda Marie (Marshall) Felten. Skip and Linda met each other while working at Copley Hospital in 1977. He left her a letter on her car windshield asking her out. Shortly after, Linda introduced Skip to her baby son, Todd. The three of them enjoyed Star Wars for their first date and the rest was history.



Dad loved the outdoors; he was an expert angler and could tell you the best spots to catch small mouth bass on the Fox River anytime of the year. He loved to shoot pool and considered himself quite the pool shark on his home table. Dad also loved to read and was always finishing or starting a new book, especially science fiction stories. He was a true Chicago sports fan and shared in the misery of following the Bulls, Bears, and Cubs every year. Ever the debater, anyone close to him knew that Dad knew best!



Following the guidelines set due to COVID-19 all funeral services will be held private. A celebration of Skip's life will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store