|
|
Richard Harold Carragher, age 82, of Aurora, IL died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born November 30, 1936 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Harold Joseph and Leota nee Adams Carragher.
He was a bricklayer for many years prior to his retirement. He attended Springbrook Community Church in Plainfield, IL.
Survivors include his wife Louise J nee Wackowiak Carragher, one daughter Suzi Carragher of CA, two sons Michael (Julie) Carragher of NV, Frank (Danielle) Carragher of IL, two grandsons Thomas and Matthew Carragher and a brother Don (Lori) Carragher of CO.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 16, 2019