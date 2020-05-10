Richard H. "Dick" Maier, 95, of Aurora and Montgomery, was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his daughter's home. He was born January 1, 1925 to Henry and Ruth (McDole) Maier. He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy Seabees from 1943 – 1946. He has battled Parkinson's Disease for the past 12 years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
He owned Dick Maier Plumbing from 1956 until his retirement.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Jean; his daughters, Susan (Martin) Middleton and Laurel "Laurie" (John) Chally; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Richard Holmes; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Mary Jane Stover and Nancy Holmes.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Due to health restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, Illinois 60543. For further information please call (630) 554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
He owned Dick Maier Plumbing from 1956 until his retirement.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Jean; his daughters, Susan (Martin) Middleton and Laurel "Laurie" (John) Chally; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Richard Holmes; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Mary Jane Stover and Nancy Holmes.
Private graveside services will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Due to health restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, Illinois 60543. For further information please call (630) 554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 10, 2020.