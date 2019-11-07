Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
|
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Annunciation Church
Richard J. Bonifas


1931 - 2019
Richard J. Bonifas Obituary
Richard J. Bonifas, 88, of Aurora passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at Amita Mercy Medical Center. He was born September 12, 1931 in Aurora, IL.

Richard was a long time member of the Phoenix Club where he spent time visiting with many friends through the years; especially Jenny and George Orland.

He is survived by his three children Clare (Darryl) Cook, Bonnie (Eric) Buss, and Richard (Athena) Bonifas; 12 grandchildren Gina (Brad) Broughton, Chris (Somer) Cook, Scott (Amber) Cook, Andrea (Greg) Henk, Jena (fiancé Dan Yonan) Buss, Brant (Angela) Bonifas, Brett (Cari) Bonifas, Christy (Joe) Weldon, Lindsay (John) Pentecost, Richard Bonifas, Isaac (fiancé Grace Hudson) Bonifas, and Sophia Uribe; 17 great grandchildren Brynn Broughton, Brody Cook, Grace and Scarlett Cook, Jonathan and Nicholas Henk, Kaeden and Alyxandra Bonifas, Elan, Isaiah, and Evangeline Bonifas, Olivia, Adeline and Cooper Weldon, and Oliver, Sawyer, and Wilder Pentecost; two sisters-in-law Margie Sorg and Jeannine Bonifas; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Edna Bonifas; his daughter Leanne Bonifas; his parents Mary and Frank Bonifas; and his two brothers William and Ronald Bonifas.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00pm at Annunciation Church. Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, OSB will officiate with interment at Marywood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Richard's family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Annunciation Church.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 7, 2019
