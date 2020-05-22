Richard John Hallstrom, 89, of Plano, IL passed away on May 17, 2020. Richard was born on November 21, 1930 in Chicago, IL to George and Bessie (Fritsch) Hallstrom. He served in the Army as a medic during the Korean War where he was awarded several medals. He worked at Caterpillar for many years and also owned a trucking business.
Richard is survived by one daughter, Linda (Jim) Swanson of Sheridan, IL; Two grandchildren, Julie (Daniel) Haggard of Sheridan, IL and Eric (Allison) Swanson of Sheridan, IL; As well as six great grandchildren, Andrew, Grace, Alex, Deacon, Sophia and James.
He is preceded in death by his parents; His wife of 66 years, Elizabeth Hallstrom; and two brothers, Thomas Hallstrom and George, JR. in infancy.
Thank you to the staff at Northwestern Valley West Hospital.
Private Services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 with interment out to Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL. Funeral services were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Homes. www.beveragefamilyfh.com
Published in Beacon News on May 22, 2020.