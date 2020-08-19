Richard Lawrence Young, 86 of Aurora, passed away Friday August 14, 2020. He was born April 9, 1934 in Omaha, NE the son of the late Omar and Edna (Cummings) Young.
Dick was a welder for many years at Barber Greene, he also worked at Richards-Wilcox and part-time after retiring at Advance Auto Parts.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Janet Mae Young; his three nieces and one nephew. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Keith Young; his sister, Janice Parker.
In keeping with Richard's wishes, private graveside services will be held at Grand Rapids Cemetery North. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com
