Richard "Rick" LaBerge, 61, of Montgomery passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home. He was born November 30, 1958, in Middlebury, VT, the son of Robert and Fran (Oney) LaBerge. He married Valerie Spitz on June 27, 1987, in Orlando, FL. Rick frequently spent time at the YMCA and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Plano and Marmion's Dad Club. He had an entrepreneurial spirit. Rick owned and operated Elite Printers in Plano for 15 years, in addition to being a realtor, referee, umpire, and an Uber driver, just to name a few. In his spare time, Rick enjoyed many sports; he coached baseball, basketball, and football. He also enjoyed golf, exercise, cribbage, and he ran the 1999 Chicago Marathon. He and his dog, Goose, would regularly take 3-mile tours around the neighborhood. Most of all, Rick loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie of Montgomery, IL; his children, Lesley (Josh Miller) LaBerge of Chicago, IL, Richard (Kristin) LaBerge of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, and Gabrielle (Vaughn Brownlee) LaBerge of Chicago, IL; his grandchildren, Isla Marie and Henry James; his siblings, Kathy (Fred) Hickey of NH, Bob (Sylvie) LaBerge of FL, Sue (Kevin) Yeadon of VT, Mike LaBerge of VT, Jeff (Cindy) LaBerge of VT, and Dave (Angel) LaBerge of VT; his sister-in-law, Kathleen (Douglas) Greif of Sandwich, IL; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his father and mother-in-law, his sister-in-law, Gina LaBerge, and his brother-in-law, Ron Spitz.
Rick's funeral service will be attended by family only, but guests are welcomed to join us online. Please go to our Facebook page to join the service. Private Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano with Deacon Doug Wells officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Fox Valley YMCA. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Turner-Eighner Funeral Homes at 3952 Turner Ave. in Plano, IL 60545 630-552-3022
Published in Beacon News on May 10, 2020.