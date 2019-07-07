Richard Lewis Pachter, Sr., age 79 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. He was born on May 2, 1940 in Chicago, IL the son of Joseph and Cora (Schumacher) Pachter.



Richard was united in marriage on September 4, 1982 to the former Dian Beckwell and they spent the next 36 years happily together. Mr. Pachter was a 1957 graduate of Downers Grove High School in Downers Grove, IL. Richard was the former owner and operator of Fox Valley Floor Sanding. He was later employed for many years by Caterpillar, Inc in Montgomery, IL. He enjoyed both fishing and bowling. Richard was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



Richard is survived by his wife, Dian Pachter of Yorkville, IL; his children, Teresa (Michael) Sever and Richard (Brenda) Pachter Jr; his brother, Roger William (Kathy) Pachter; his brother-in-law, Roger Hinterlong; also several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Cora Pachter; his siblings, Ronald (Elsa) Pachter, Robert Pachter and Carol Hinterlong.



A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, 675 US 30, Aurora, IL.



Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-761. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 7, 2019