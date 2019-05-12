Richard K. "Mike" Michelson, 87, of Bristol passed away surrounded by his family on May 7, 2019. He was born in Aurora, IL on December 27, 1931 the son of Harold and Elizabeth (King) Michelson. He graduated from East Aurora High School in 1950 where he was a proud Tomcat on the football team. He then went on to serve his country during the Korean War with the U.S. Air Force. Mike was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He enjoyed coaching his kids in church league basketball and Cub Scout baseball. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lorraine "Lori"; his children, Dan (Mary) Michelson, Gary (Kelly) Michelson, Thomas Michelson, and Mark (Jill) Michelson; grandchildren, Brett (Michole) Michelson, Kristen (fiancé Schuyler Vogel) Michelson, Joshua Michelson, Nicolette (Brad) Spencer, Thomas Jr.Michelson, and Mark Jr. and Matthew Michelson. He is preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Emily Michelson and brother, Norm Michelson. Family will be receiving guests on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. He will lie in state on Tuesday, May 14th from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church 85 S. Constitution Aurora, IL. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Montgomery, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in his honor to St. Paul Lutheran Church and School. Visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com for online guestbook and directions Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 12, 2019