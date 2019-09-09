|
Richard "Dick" Nelson Munson, 91, Somonauk, IL rejoined the love of his life Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich, IL. He was born September 16, 1927 in Aurora, IL, the son of George and Gladys (Nelson) Munson. He married Barbara M. Wise on December 30, 1955 in Chicago, IL. Dick was a member of First Lutheran Church in Plano, the Teamsters, and was a Free Mason for over 60 years. He was former Alderman of Plano. Over the years Dick held many positions including; an Oatman Dairy deliveryman, Plano school bus driver, car sales, construction, and retired from All American Male clothing store in Sandwich, but he enjoyed farming the most. Dick loved camping, fishing, golfing, and rooting for the White Sox. Most of all he was proud of his family and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his three children, Scott (Marilou) Munson of Bristol, IL, David (Linda) Munson of Wamego, KS, and Susan (Scott Siuda) Keenan of Somonauk, IL; five grandchildren, Jessica (Erik) Wold of Somonauk, IL, Jaclyn (Brandon) Abel of Ft. Collins, CO, Jennifer (Kyle) Reuter of Somonauk, IL, Robert (Brittany) Munson of Randolph, KS, and Julie (Tyler) Christopher of Somonauk, IL; seven great grandchildren, Aiden, Liam, and Emerson Wold, Payton Christopher, Mary Abel, Andrew Reuter, Evelyn Munson, and a boy on the way in December.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years, Barbara on February 4, 2019, and son-in-law, Douglas Keenan.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Somonauk with Pastor Chris Schoon officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Somonauk. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the church in Somonauk. Memorials may be directed to Open Door in Sandwich or . For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
