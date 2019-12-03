Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard O. Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard O. Bailey Obituary
Richard "Dick" O. Bailey, age 83, of Elburn, passed away into the night, clinging to the promise of his Savior. He leaves behind a battle with cancer, but also the fingerprints of his soul, not only on the thousands of projects he undertook, but on the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

He was born June 22, 1936, in Campton Township, to proud parents, Orvan and Marian (Eades) Bailey.

He is survived by his loving wife Helen of 62 years; three children: Steven Bailey, Kristine (Jim) Liss and Ronald Bailey; son-in-law, John Amery; seven grandchildren: Tricia (Greg) Edwards, Tina Bailey, Samantha (Matt Wilson) Liss, Jimmy Liss, Brittany (Justin) Ryan, Ryley Bailey and Laurel Amery; two great-grandchildren: Owen Lee Meaderdas and Keegan Jennifer Ryan; three siblings: Jim Bailey, Marjory Arnold, and Patricia (Wayne) Myers; many nieces, nephews and a family of friends that span the countryside.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law, Sue Bailey, one daughter Jennifer Amery and granddaughter Lindsay Amery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, with a funeral service to celebrate his life to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Private family interment will follow at a later date at Blackberry Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Dick's name. Checks may be made to the "Richard O. Bailey Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -