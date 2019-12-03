|
|
Richard "Dick" O. Bailey, age 83, of Elburn, passed away into the night, clinging to the promise of his Savior. He leaves behind a battle with cancer, but also the fingerprints of his soul, not only on the thousands of projects he undertook, but on the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
He was born June 22, 1936, in Campton Township, to proud parents, Orvan and Marian (Eades) Bailey.
He is survived by his loving wife Helen of 62 years; three children: Steven Bailey, Kristine (Jim) Liss and Ronald Bailey; son-in-law, John Amery; seven grandchildren: Tricia (Greg) Edwards, Tina Bailey, Samantha (Matt Wilson) Liss, Jimmy Liss, Brittany (Justin) Ryan, Ryley Bailey and Laurel Amery; two great-grandchildren: Owen Lee Meaderdas and Keegan Jennifer Ryan; three siblings: Jim Bailey, Marjory Arnold, and Patricia (Wayne) Myers; many nieces, nephews and a family of friends that span the countryside.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister-in-law, Sue Bailey, one daughter Jennifer Amery and granddaughter Lindsay Amery.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, with a funeral service to celebrate his life to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Private family interment will follow at a later date at Blackberry Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Dick's name. Checks may be made to the "Richard O. Bailey Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 3, 2019