Richard P. Hammond
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy V. Slou, age 95, passed away May 20, 2020 at Asbury Gardens in North Aurora. She was born August 25, 1924 in Chicago, the daughter of John and Rose (nee McNealy) Casserly.

Survivors include her children, Jerome (Ruth Ann) Slou, Thomas Slou, and Kathleen (Michael) Adley; grandchildren, Michael (Katherine) Slou and Kevin (Catherine) Slou; and great grandchildren, Alex, Matthew, Graycin, Logan, and Brody.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Slou; brother, Joseph Casserly; and her parents, John and Rose Casserly.

Due to current restrictions, a funeral mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Peter Church with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City.

Arrangements handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500

Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Dorothy's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
William Slater II Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Marywood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 21, 2020
Kate,
I was saddened to hear that your grandfather passed away. My thoughts are with you and your family. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.
With Sympathy,
Francesca Leverich
Francesca Leverich
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved