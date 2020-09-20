Richard Paul Sitch, 75, formerly of Oswego, IL died September 7, 2020 at his home in Goodyear, Arizona. Richard was born December 8, 1944 in Aurora, IL to the late Louis and Mary (nee, Sas) Sitch. Richard graduated high school from Saint Meinrad Seminary in Indiana. He went on to earn a BS and MS in Education from Northern Illinois University, as well as an Education Specialist Certificate in Gifted Education from Aurora University. He began his career as a biology teacher in the East Aurora School District, followed by almost 3 decades as a guidance counselor at West Aurora High School. Richard is survived by his wife Betsy King Sitch, son; Daniel Sitch, daughters; Laura (Manny) Orive and Julianne Sitch, sister; June (the late Leonard) Moran, nee Sitch. He is also survived by four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law. Richard is proceeded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Marietta Sitch, nee Berg, brother; Louis Sitch and his parents. The family suggests donations be made to St Jude Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or Community Fund of the Fox River Valley P.O. Box 4786, Aurora, IL 60507-4786. Memorial Visitation: Friday October 2nd 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. A private memorial service and burial will be held. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com