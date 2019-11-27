Home

Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Oswego Presbyterian Church,
1976 Route 25
Oswego, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for Richard Naden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard R. Naden


1933 - 2019
Richard R. Naden Obituary
Richard R. Naden, age 86, of Yorkville, IL, formerly of Plattville, IL, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born on January 5, 1933 in Morris, IL the son of Wendell and Dorothy (Reed) Naden.

Richard was united in marriage on December 4, 1955 in Plattville, IL to the former Betty G. Bryant. Mr. Naden served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army. Richard was a farmer in the local area for many years. He was a member of the Oswego Presbyterian Church in Oswego, IL and a former member and trustee of the Plattville United Methodist Church in Plattville, IL. Richard was a former Plattville School board member and Plattville Volunteer Fireman. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Naden of Yorkville, IL; his children, Debra (Stan) Stadel of Yorkville, IL, Denise (Tom) Patterson of Beaver Dam, WI, and Jeffrey (DiAnn) Naden of Normal, IL; his grandchildren, Sarah (Gabe) Rivera of Merrillville, IN, Heather Stadel of Yorkville, IL, Nathan Patterson of Manaus, Brazil, and Maggie and Abby Naden of Normal, IL; his great-grandson, Daniel Zwart; his brother, Harry (Virginia) Naden of Oshkosh, WI; his sister, Dorothy Byers of Coal City, IL; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Dorothy Naden; his son, Donald Naden in infancy; his brother, Tom Naden; and his brother-in-law, Jack Byers.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Oswego Presbyterian Church, 1976 Route 25, Oswego, IL with Rev. Dr. Richard Shaffer officiating. Interment will follow in the Plattville Cemetery in Plattville, IL.

Friends may visit from 3:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, IL.

Memorials in Richard's name may be directed to the or Angels Grace Hospice.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 27, 2019
