Richard S. Surma
1948 - 2020
Richard S. "Rich" Surma, age 71 of Oswego, IL, passed away on June 14, 2020 at Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center in Naperville, IL. He was born August 31, 1948 in Chicago, IL, the son of Steven and Estelle nee Krzeczowski Surma.

He proudly served his country 6 years in the Illinois National Guard 933rd Military Police from 1971 to 1977. He worked for Rockwell International in Westmont, IL as an electrical engineer. He was a member of IEEE Standards Committee for Research and Design. He held two patents in the area of telephone switching systems. He sat on The Villas of Southbury Homeowners Association. He took pleasure in woodworking, reading, old Westerns and coaching his sons' little league teams and basketball team at St. Joan of Arc (where he was a member) in Lisle, IL. He loved watching his grandson's sports and hosting his granddaughters' sleepovers. He was currently a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maribeth nee Guyette Surma, and they were blessed with their sons Michael (Heather) Surma of Milwaukee, WI, Scott (Erin) Surma of Naperville, IL, and "daughter" Lisa (Wayne) Rodgers of Grand Haven, MI, grandchildren Damon, Clara and Ginny Surma all of Naperville, IL, sisters Charlotte (Joseph) Jury of Frankfort, IL, Diane (Stanley) Urban of Woodridge, IL, brothers Donald (Jenny) Surma of Frankfort, IL, Steve Surma of Glenwood, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially his three grandchildren who called him "Papa".

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to pandemic restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to St. Joan of Arc Catholic School, 4913 Columbia Avenue, Lisle, IL 60532.


Published in Beacon News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always and remember all the good times
Bob Surma
Family
