|
|
Richard W. Huggins, 77, of Aurora, passed away on April 5, 2020. He was born on February 7, 1943 in Aurora, IL, the son of the late William T. and Myrtle (Swanson) Huggins.
Richard retired after 50 years of service from West Aurora School District 129. He enjoyed fishing and sports.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann (Fahrlander) Huggins; his brother, Thomas (Jewell) Huggins and his faithful companion, Sadie.
Interment will be private at West Batavia Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the .
Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, Aurora.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 12, 2020