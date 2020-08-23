1/1
Richard Waddell
1940 - 2020
Age 79 of DeKalb, IL., died March 19th, 2020. Dick was born in Rockford, IL. on November 3rd, 1940 the son of Webber and Julia (Nagis) Waddell. He attended Saint Nicholas grade school and Marmion graduating in 1959. He was a regional manager for Equipto of Aurora and enjoyed a 36 year career with the company. In 1961 he married Judy Buhrman and they had four children: Tom (Cathy) Waddell, Tim (Wendy) Waddell, Terry (Jennifer) Waddell and Tami Waddell. In 1985 he married Patricia (Schiff) Waddell with an extended family addition: Don (Marianne) Schiff Jr., Tami Morris, Desiree (David) Gigear and four grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Ronald, and sister, Margaret (Mark) Edwards. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday August 29th at Farandas Banquet, 302 Grove St. DeKalb, IL., from 1-3 PM.


Published in Beacon News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Farandas Banquet
