Richard W. Wankum, 72, of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Harry S. Truman, VA Medical Center, from complications of congestive heart failure. He was born on May 19, 1946 in Jefferson City, Missouri; a son of Joseph and Mildred (Distler) Wankum. He was united in marriage to Rita Kauffman at St. Martin's Catholic Church on February 12, 1966. Richard was a 1965 graduate of Lincoln High School in Jefferson City. After graduation, he began his employment with the Caterpillar Corporation. Soon after he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was sent to Vietnam where he served for 1 year. After his enlistment he returned to Caterpillar and was employed by them for over 38 years. He retired in 2002. In his free time, he loved to fish, play cards and had a serious antique car collection. Richard was a devoted member of the Knights of Columbus of the 4th degree. His greatest joy was spending time with his children. He is survived by his children: Daniel (Tracy) Wankum, Lexington, Kentucky, Michelle (Nathan) Holland, Jefferson City, and Janet Wankum of Jefferson City; siblings: Gary Wankum of Jefferson City, Mary Evelyn (Ed) Karkut, Sturgeon,Illinois, Carol Robson of Rochester, Minnesota, and Paulette (Lynn) McMahon of Rochester, Minnesota. Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Rita; parents: Joseph and Mildred Wankum; brother-in-law: Ray Kauffman and sister-in-law: Polly Wankum.Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Martins Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Martin's Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Central Missouri Honor Flight or Mid-America Special Sportsman Association (MASSA). Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary