Rigoberto E. Contreras

Rigoberto E. Contreras Obituary
Rigoberto Contreras, 81, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Mercy Center Hospital in Aurora. He was born June 14, 1937, in Mexico the son of Felix and Soledad Contreras. He was united in marriage to Ramona Contreras March 3, 1969 in Mexico. Rigoberto was employed by Burgess Norton in Geneva for 25 years prior to his retirement. He is survived by his wife Ramona; four children, Martha (Andrew) Paetzold, Veronica Contreras, Rigoberto Contreras, Jr. and Ana Maria Contreras; a grandson Christian Contreras; and his siblings Maria (Alberto) Ibarra, Maria (Expedito) Barocio, Sagrario (Enrique) Vilvalvazo, Martha (Gil) Magana, Crisanto (Leticia) Contreras, Carmen Garcia, and Aurora Contreras, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and, his siblings, Calletano, Paulino, Valente, Jose, and Ofelia Contreras. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 722 High Street Aurora, IL. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Aurora, IL. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 28, 2019
