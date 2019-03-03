|
Entered this life on April 14, 1920 In Aurora, IL, and departed for the next on February 28, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN.A visitation (9:30 AM) and Memorial Mass (11:00 AM) will be celebrated at St. Augustine Home for the Aged, Indianapolis, Friday, May 10, 2019.Burial will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Aurora, IL. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary. A detailed obituary is at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 3, 2019