Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary
2126 East 71st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
(317) 257-4271
Rita Patterman
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Augustine Home for the Aged
Indianapolis, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
the chapel at St. Augustine Home for the Aged
Indianapolis, IN
Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery,
Aurora, IL
Rita Ann Patterman Obituary
Entered this life on April 14, 1920 In Aurora, IL, and departed for the next on February 28, 2019 in Indianapolis, IN.A visitation (9:30 AM) and Memorial Mass (11:00 AM) will be celebrated at St. Augustine Home for the Aged, Indianapolis, Friday, May 10, 2019.Burial will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Aurora, IL. Services entrusted to Feeney-Hornak Keystone Mortuary. A detailed obituary is at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 3, 2019
