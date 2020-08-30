1/
Rita D. Gurley
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita D. Gurley (nee Luczak) 86, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Aurora, IL, went to be with our Lord, Wed. August 26, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on February 26, 1934. She was predeceased by husband, Richard, parents Martha and Ed Luczak, and brothers Ed and Arnie Luczak. She is survived by her children Eden Gurley-Ross of Bradenton, FL, Dana (David) Ward of Cherry Valley, IL, Cary (Ken) Brickse of Bradenton, FL, the Honorable Richard (Trudee) Gurley of Grand Junction, CO. She is survived by a brother, Dan (Jean) Luczak, and sisters Gerry Bobb, Audrey Dittman, Karen Saulnier, Sidonie Pearce and 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at 7303 15th Ave. W., Bradenton FL 34209. There will be a Celebration of Life in Aurora at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved