Rita D. Gurley (nee Luczak) 86, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Aurora, IL, went to be with our Lord, Wed. August 26, 2020. She was born in Chicago, IL on February 26, 1934. She was predeceased by husband, Richard, parents Martha and Ed Luczak, and brothers Ed and Arnie Luczak. She is survived by her children Eden Gurley-Ross of Bradenton, FL, Dana (David) Ward of Cherry Valley, IL, Cary (Ken) Brickse of Bradenton, FL, the Honorable Richard (Trudee) Gurley of Grand Junction, CO. She is survived by a brother, Dan (Jean) Luczak, and sisters Gerry Bobb, Audrey Dittman, Karen Saulnier, Sidonie Pearce and 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



The family would like to extend their thanks to Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at 7303 15th Ave. W., Bradenton FL 34209. There will be a Celebration of Life in Aurora at a later date.





