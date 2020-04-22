|
|
Rita Jane Falkos (nee Schoger), age 85, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Bright Oaks of Aurora of natural causes. She was born on July 12, 1934, in Aurora, IL where she lived her whole life.
Rita married the love of her life, Nick Falkos, on June 12, 1954, and had a long and loving 65-year marriage. They had four children together and were blessed with eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was once a gift wrapper at Woolworth's and did lots of gift-wrapping for her family as well. She worked as a teller and in the office at Aurora National Bank for many years. She loved working with numbers.
One of her dreams came true when she helped make Van's Lock and Key (214 S. River St., Aurora) a thriving family business starting in 1984. She served as the bookkeeper and enjoyed working with her husband, children, grandsons, and daughter-in-law over the years. She loved having her dogs, Heidi and Bernie, with her at the key shop. She enjoyed meeting the customers, and many of them became friends.
Rita spent countless hours keeping score at her husband Nick's softball games and watching him bowl and play basketball. She enjoyed tending the flowers she planted in her yard, especially her beautiful roses. Rita was a wonderful hostess and cook. She had a wide circle of beloved friends. She was a generous bestower of gifts. Rita was a member of the Zonta Club of Aurora for 11 years and a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Aurora.
She is survived by her loving husband, Nick; children Dennis (MaryBeth) of Oswego, Daniel (Diane) of Oswego, Gina (Rick) Lennon of Batavia, and Donald (Beth) of Madison, WI; grandchildren, Todd, Jeremy (Melissa), and Chad (Ashley) Falkos, Jon and Matthew (Juanita) Lennon, Tina (Brad) Clement, and Joshua Falkos; great-grandchildren, Emma, Nolan, Aiden, Ella, and Ava Falkos, Tanner and Gretta Clement, and Aria Lennon; and nephew, David (Jeni) Bore and niece, Diane (Mark) Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Ruth (nee Gough) Schoger, sister Mavis (Richard) Bore, and grandson Benjamin Falkos.
Rita's light and laughter will be missed greatly by all. A service of remembrance will be announced at a future date.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020