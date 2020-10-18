1/1
Rita L. Schmidt
Rita L. Schmidt (nee Pitz), age 87, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1956, formerly of Aurora, IL, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Auberge in Naperville. She was born May 27, 1933 in Roseland, NE.

Beloved wife of the late Bernard J. Schmidt, who preceded her in death on December 30, 1994, loving mother of Deborah (Pat) Testin of Big Rock, IL, Cheryl (Craig) Kinley of Naperville, Diane (Dennis) Hinterlong of Aurora, Gary (Susan) Schmidt of Naperville, Edward (Donna) Schmidt of Aurora and Lisa (Bob) Hajek of Naperville, adored grandmother of Amy (Phil) Morel and Jennifer (Ryan) Leifheit; Bradley Kinley, Tyler Kinley and Austin (fiancée, Liz Pyszka) Kinley; Lee Hinterlong, Jason Hinterlong, Katlyn (Bobby) Bauer and Brandon Hinterlong; Ryan (Britta) Schmidt and Kersten Schmidt; Jakob Schmidt; Nathan, Jonathan and Michael Hajek, cherished great-grandmother of Ashley and Marissa Leifheit; Brooklyn and Cooper Morel; Cannon Schmidt, devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah (nee Bonifas) Pitz, dear sister of Sr. Phyllis Pitz, OSF, Eugene (Barb) Pitz, Robert (Lois) Pitz, Marge Pitz and the late Charlene (Jim) Barry, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt and friend of many.

Rita moved from Nebraska to Aurora, IL as a young child and was a 1951 graduate of Madonna High School. A loving and devoted homemaker, Rita also worked for the Catholic Order of Foresters in Naperville after her children were grown. Rita was a longtime, active member and volunteer at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Naperville, leading the Sacristan group for over 30 years and was also instrumental in starting the annual Luminary Mass at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery which she helped run for 23 years. She was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, sewing and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 21, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.

Interment: SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to: The Alzheimer's Association, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631, (847) 933-2413, www.alz.org or National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572, (972) 248-9200, www.nationalbreastcancer.org

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Beacon News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
