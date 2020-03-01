|
Robert A. Fleckinger, age 83, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Bickford of Oswego Senior Living in Oswego, IL. He was born on August 3, 1936 In Nekoosa, WI the son of Arthur and Gretchen (Binger) Fleckinger.
Robert was united in marriage on November 6, 1966 to the former Linda Gardener and they spent the next 53 happy years together. Mr. Fleckinger was a member of Cross Lutheran Church in Yorkville, IL. Robert served his country proudly as a member of the United States Army having served in Korea after the war. He was employed by the United City of Yorkville in the Public Works department until his retirement. Robert was for 20 years a volunteer on the Bristol-Kendall Fire Department. He enjoyed antique car restoration. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Fleckinger of Yorkville, IL; his children, Lisa (Scott) Sleezer of Yorkville, IL and Jill (Steve) Riesenberg of Bloomington, IL; his grandchildren, Kelsey Riesenberg, Mark Riesenberg, and Evelyn Sleezer; his brother, Ronald (Phyllis) Fleckinger of Ellwood, IL; his sisters, Jean (Joey) Ems, Barbara (Tom) Russell, and Judy (Rene') Munoz; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Gretchen Fleckinger; his brother, Richard (Vivian) Fleckinger; and his granddaughter, Emily Sleezer.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cross Lutheran Church, 8609 Rt. 47, Yorkville, IL. Interment will follow in the Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Yorkville, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1617 North Bridge Street, Yorkville, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or 630-553-7611.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 1, 2020