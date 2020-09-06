Robert A. Gardner, 70, of Aurora, IL passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home. He was born February 17, 1950 in Bellevue, IL.
Robert was an Army and Navy Veteran.
He is survived by his wife Beverly Gardner; his three children Todd A. Gardner, Amy Rozell, and Christina Rodriguez; his grandchildren Joseph and Alishia Jordan and Lilliana, Jada, and Gunner Rodriguez.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mary (Griffis) and Grady Gardner.
Funeral and burial services will be privately held at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.
where you may leave condolences for Robert's family.