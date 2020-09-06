1/1
Robert A. Gardner
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Gardner, 70, of Aurora, IL passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home. He was born February 17, 1950 in Bellevue, IL.

Robert was an Army and Navy Veteran.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Gardner; his three children Todd A. Gardner, Amy Rozell, and Christina Rodriguez; his grandchildren Joseph and Alishia Jordan and Lilliana, Jada, and Gunner Rodriguez.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mary (Griffis) and Grady Gardner.

Funeral and burial services will be privately held at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Robert's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved