Robert A. "Bob" Peirce, 80, husband, father, grandfather of St. Joseph, passed away on September 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born on November 24, 1939 to Andrew & Jane (Healy) Peirce in South Bend, IN. He then spent his early years in Buchanan and Battle Creek, MI. At age 10, Bob became a survivor of polio, something that would not impact him so much physically, but would direct his life's mission and purpose. After graduating high school from Leelanau School, Glen Arbor, MI, he continued his education at Ferris State University earning his BS in Business/Marketing. On July 14, 1962 Bob married the love of his life Kathryn "Kathy" Norton at the First Congregational Church in St Joseph. They started married life together in Aurora, IL with Bob working at All-Steel before returning to St. Joseph to join his father-in-law and eventually take over Norton-Peirce & Co., a family landscaping business.
Bob was especially proud of his family's longtime association with The Healy Chapel. He served as the Vice-President of the board for the last twenty years at the funeral home, a position that his mother, Jane (Healy) Peirce held for many years. He was a member of the Grand Lodge Free & Accepted Masons of Michigan, Saladin Shriners, SJ-BH Rotary Club, SJPS Board of Education, Easter Seals Board and SJBA. Bob had a passion for woodworking and outdoor work. His most passionate role, along with Kathy, was as grandparents supporting and cheering on his beloved grandchildren at their sporting events, fine arts, and equestrian events. Many times they would load the car for a day of multiple activities traveling the region in support of their grandchildren as well as their teammates and friends. Bob never forgot a name or a face, but it was his smile that was contagious and his gentle, caring, warm personality that left a lasting impression
Bob is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathryn, of St. Joseph; children, Michael (Amy) Peirce of St. Joseph and Sara (Cliff) Barlow of St. Joseph; grandchildren - Lindsay, Matthew, Ryan, Leah and Andy; sisters, Barbara Radde of Huntsville, AL and Marcia (Timothy) Snyder of Helena, MT; sister-in-law Jan Zebell of St. Joseph; several nieces and nephews as well as many loving friends. Funeral services were held in St. Joseph Michigan. Interment took place at Riverview Cemetery, St. Joseph, Michigan.
