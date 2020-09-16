1/1
Robert A. Robinson
Robert A. "Bob" Robinson, 92 years old, passed away on September 14, 2020 peacefully in the presence of his family.

Bob was born December 13, 1927 to Mary Ocul and Henry Robinson in Chicago Heights, IL. They later moved to Joliet, IL where Bob graduated from Joliet High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy where he was assigned to the Flag Unit Air Force Atlantic Fleet and served his country during WWII.

Upon discharge, Bob went to work for Illinois Bell where he spent his entire career and met the love of his life, Marilyn Jean Fichtel. They were married for 68 wonderful years.

Bob is survived by his children, Robert (Sharon) Robinson, Dru-Ann (Brad) Childress, Jayne (Dave) Todus, Jay Robinson, Joel (Jane) Robinson, Jennifer (Brian) Knapp. He was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, who passed away in July, 2020; parents; and sister, Jean.

Marilyn and Bob retired to Southwest Florida for many years before returning to the Aurora area to be closer to family.

A private funeral mass and burial will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Annunciation Church with Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Bob's family.



Published in Beacon News on Sep. 16, 2020.
