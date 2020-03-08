|
|
ROBERT ("BOB") BARRY BARCLAY, loved and cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and dear friend to many, lost his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS") on March 3, 2020, when he died peacefully at home. Bob was born in Aurora, Illinois on November 28, 1947 to Harold and Florence Barclay. He graduated from East Aurora High School and Northern Illinois University. Bob worked for decades as a sales representative, including at Landgraf's Ltd. in Aurora.
In recent years, Bob faced both the illness and loss of his beloved wife of 47 years, Lynn Barclay, as well as his very difficult personal struggle with ALS, with tremendous courage and strength. Throughout those challenges, Bob was always upbeat and brave, sharing quiet strength with the many loving family members and friends who visited and supported him. Bob was best known for his kindness to others, his great sense of humor (including his never-ending supply of "Barc-isms"), and his love of the game of golf. He never missed an opportunity to support his children and grandchildren in sports, music, and school events – or to paint a room, mow a lawn, shovel a driveway, or fix a household problem for someone in need of help.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Lynn, his brother Richard Barclay, and his parents. He is succeeded by his children and their spouses: Lisa Barclay and Tim Berry of Chevy Chase, MD; Steven and Heather Barclay of Chicago, IL; Gina and Ozgur Ekinci of Aurora, IL; and his grandchildren Eleanor Berry, Christopher Berry, Maeve Berry, Beatrice Barclay, Altay Ekinci, and Selvi Ekinci. He also leaves behind a large and supportive extended family of in-laws and cousins, friends, colleagues, and neighbors. There will be a private celebration of Bob's life for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Bob's wish was for contributions to be made to the Lynn Barclay Big Heart Family Fund at Rush Copley Medical Center, which was created in honor of his late wife at the time of her passing in 2018. The fund helps families in need in the Fox Valley area, providing health and safety equipment, parenting and children's books, and toys that support appropriate development. Checks may be mailed to Rush Copley Foundation at 2000 Ogden Avenue, Aurora, IL 60504, or gifts may be made online at: www.rushcopley.com/giving/donation. Please designate the donation as "Big Heart Family Fund." Arrangements by The Healy Chapel.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 8, 2020