Robert Bruce Cutter, 87, died at his Aurora home on October 7, 2019. He was born in Chicago, the son of Max and Virginia (Stanton) Cutter. His family moved to Oswego, IL in 1935 where he resided until after his graduation from East Aurora High School in 1950.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War; graduated from Utah State University; and, taught for 5 1/2 years at K.D. Waldo Junior High School. In 1964, he and his family went to New South Wales, Australia where he taught at Woy Woy High School and Orange High School. He returned to the states where he taught at East Aurora High School, and then finished his 35 years of teaching at Plainfield High School (1967-1984). In addition to teaching, he was an IHSA referee and umpire and served the city of Aurora for 12 years as Fourth Ward Alderman (1981-1993).
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joanne Cathy (Stuart); three children (Michael, Julie, Bruce); four grandchildren (Amy, Stephanie, Douglas, Max); two great grandchildren (Diesel, Killian); two sisters (Patricia Reynolds, Meredith Murphy).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Aurora Historical Society or the Oswegoland Heritage Association.
Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL Per his request there will be no visitation or service.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 17, 2019