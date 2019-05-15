Robert Charles Geltz, age 96 of Oswego, Illinois passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his residence.Robert Charles Geltz was born October 4, 1922 on the family farm in Ste. Marie, Illinois. The second of nine children born to Albert and Elizabeth "Bess" (Litzelman) Geltz.Robert better known as Bob, served in the United States Army with Co. M, 151st Infantry Regiment, 38th Division from 1943 to 1945.On October 12, 1946 he married Gertrude C. Kapper. They were married for 58 years before her death in 2004. They had five children, Lillian, Robert, Marion, Marshal and Darlene.Bob was a member of the American Legion Post #0932 (1945), Illinois Farm Bureau (1949) and St. Anne Church in Oswego, Illinois. He enjoyed his many grandchildren, gardening, reading and playing 7-up and euchre card games.This man never disliked anyone. Known for his great memory, never forgetting a name or face. He could tell you the weather and rain fall amounts on this day 50 years ago along with what happened on this day in history from years gone by. He was never without a story. His great great grandchildren would listen so intently of his every word as he told his stories, especially when he was young.Bob is now at peace and reunited with the love of his life. He was such a big presence in our family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his children, Lillian Fricke of Seneca, Illinois, Robert of Mott, North Dakota, Marion of Oswego, Illinois his 16 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and 25 great great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Betty Knell of Warrenville, Illinois and Evelyn Kocher of Willow Hill, Illinois, and sister-in-law, Irene Geltz of Aurora, Illinois.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gertrude, a son who died in infancy, a son Marshal, a daughter Darlene Brucher, two sisters, Melba and Mary Kathryn, four brothers James, Harold, Norbert and Frank.Donations in his memory may be directed to Ste. Marie American Legion, Post #0932, 105 Main St., Ste. Marie, Illinois 62459.Graveside service will be on Thursday, May 16, 2019, 9:15 A.M., Mount Olivet Cemetery Cemetery, Corner of Lincoln Avenue and Ashland Ave., Aurora, IL 60505For additional information www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com or 630/554/3888 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 15, 2019