Robert D. Morrison
1927 - 2020
Robert D. Morrison, Sr., 93, of North Aurora and a member of the Living Hope Church, formerly Union Congregational Church in North Aurora, passed away on December 3, 2020. Robert was born in Joliet, Illinois on October 7, 1927 to Peter Buchanan and Gladys Olga (Meyers) Morrison. A gifted musician, Robert was awarded seventeen state and national medals in band and solo trumpet competitions, before graduating from Joliet Township High School in 1945. Robert also received several driving safety awards during his fifty-five year local and over the road teamster career. Robert is survived by his children, Robert Jr. (Anna) Morrison, Melody (Juris) Stals, Mark Brown, Cheryl Joyce and Merilee (Michael) Severson. Robert is also survived by fourteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren, three great-great-grandchild, and sisters Shirley Fenske and Lois Wyeth. Robert was preceded in death by his first wife Mavis (Rogers), his second wife Pearl (Hoople-Brown), his children Ruth Ann Morrison (infant), Penny Larry Bringle, Michael (Valerie) Brown, and siblings Bruce (Wanda) Morrison and Jack (Judy) Morrison. Due to COVID-19 the funeral services were held privately. Robert was laid to rest in Lincoln Memorial Park, Aurora. Moss Family Funeral Home, Batavia, IL. 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com



Published in Beacon News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
