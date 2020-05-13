Robert D. Ransom
1926 - 2020
Robert D. Ransom, born May 25, 1926 to Robert Sr., and Amanda Ransom. Robert confessed Christ at an early age when he joined Wiley United Methodist Church in North Middletown, Kentucky where he was a faithful member until he came to Illinois. Robert later joined Wheaton Christian Center in 1991.

When Robert came to Illinois he got a job at the University of Chicago. He left there and worked at John F. Cuneo for 29 years. When he left Cuneo he went to work at Aurora Pump in North Aurora in 1976 and worked there until his retirement in 1991. After his retirement he volunteered his services delivering Meals on Wheels. In addition, Robert loved to bowl, Golf and draw.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Amy Ransom, Jeanetta Kendricks and Sue Turley. Cherishing his memory are his wife, Joyce of 63 years; his daughters, Rosalind Postlewaite and Barbara Williams of Aurora, and Evelyn (Leta) Evelhock of Smithland, KY, a brother, Alphonso Ransom; 4 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and friends.

Private Services will be held at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home.


Published in Beacon News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Assumption Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
