|
|
Robert Allgood Sr., 66, of Yorkville, IL passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Rush Copley in Aurora. His passion was being a Truck Driver for the past 40 yrs. He leaves behind his wife of 43 yrs Rose Allgood of Yorkville, 2 sons Robert (Christina) Allgood of Yorkville, Nick Allgood of Yorkville, 4 grandchildren Jenae Johnston, Felicity Allgood, Grace Allgood, Jayden Allgood, one sister Janet Allgood of Vandalia Il. He was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn Schmollinger and Buryl Allgood, one sister Sharon Loyall, one brother Ronnie Siebert. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2019