Robert E Durham slipped from his wife's hand on Tuesday, March 26th at 9:01 pm. A graduate of Greenfield High School, he served in the U.S. Army and spent 30+ years at Caterpillar as a Machinist and Stationary Engineer. Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Burnell Durham, his son, Jason, his daughter, Kenda, his grandsons, Zachary, Alexander, and Quintin Held, his grandaughter, Contessa Durham, his sister, Beverly Durham Holmes, as well as many extended family! He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederich E. and Julia M. Rich, his biological father, Russell E. Durham, and his daughter, Andrea Lynn, who gave him great joy. A private Burial was held at Eastlawn Burial Gardens, Urbana, IL, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, where he was eulogized by his daughter, Kenda. The family gathered for a luncheon and retreated to their country home for a time of family grieving.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019