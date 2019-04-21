Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Durham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. Durham Obituary
Robert E Durham slipped from his wife's hand on Tuesday, March 26th at 9:01 pm. A graduate of Greenfield High School, he served in the U.S. Army and spent 30+ years at Caterpillar as a Machinist and Stationary Engineer. Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Burnell Durham, his son, Jason, his daughter, Kenda, his grandsons, Zachary, Alexander, and Quintin Held, his grandaughter, Contessa Durham, his sister, Beverly Durham Holmes, as well as many extended family! He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederich E. and Julia M. Rich, his biological father, Russell E. Durham, and his daughter, Andrea Lynn, who gave him great joy. A private Burial was held at Eastlawn Burial Gardens, Urbana, IL, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, where he was eulogized by his daughter, Kenda. The family gathered for a luncheon and retreated to their country home for a time of family grieving.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.