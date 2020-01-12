Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warehouse Church
308 E Galena Blvd
Aurora, IL
Robert Earl Snipes


1951 - 2020
Robert Earl Snipes Obituary
Robert Snipes, 68, of Rockford, Illinois passed away December 9, 2019 at home. He was born the last of 7 children on June 2, 1951 in New Albany, Mississippi to the late Merle and Lillian Bailey Snipes. Robert was also the last of his siblings to pass. He was a long time resident of Aurora to recent 16 year resident of Rockford. Bob loved to ride and repair motorcycles.

Bob is survived by his wife Vicki Cambron Snipes, who he married on May 3, 1997. Bob is also survived by his son Bobby Snipes and step-son Jason (Jennifer) Newberry, as well as granddaughter Ashley. Also many Cousins and special mention to Nieces - Terrie, Ginger, and Joy. Nephew - Joe.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday 1-4 p.m. January 18, 2020 at Warehouse Church 308 E Galena Blvd, Aurora, IL 60505. Please join us to remember our loved one.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020
