Robert Eugene "Bob" Hankins Obituary
Robert (Carlson) Hankins passed away March 31, 2019 at his home is Aurora, IL. He was born December 31, 1954 to Clarence and Verdell (Konen) Carlson. Bob was an upholsterer his entire life, first at Bob's Upholstery then as owner of B&E Upholstery. He is survived by his wife Emma; daughter Elise (Jake) Clever and son Samuel Hankins; three grandchildren; brothers Mike, Ray (Pat), Jim (Kathy) and John Carlson and Gene (Debbie) Hankins; sisters Peggy (John) Wilder, Sally (Roger) Frye, Mary Benson, Carol McDaniel, and Clare (Chuck) Ritli; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. There will be a memorial on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from noon to 6 pm at the Montgomery VFW, 121 N River St, Montgomery, IL.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 14, 2019
